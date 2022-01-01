Sadly, Dan Reeves passed away, but he has built a legacy that would live forever in NFL fans. Figure out the highlights of his career as a player and coach.

Former NFL Dallas Cowboys running back, assistant coach, and head coach of Denver Broncos, Dan Reeves died at the age of 77, at his Atlanta home. A press release informed that the cause of its death was complications from dementia.

Reeves started his career with Cowboys in 1965 and just wore those colors until his path as a player ended in 1972 due to an injury: he suffered torn ligaments in his left knee. After his retirement, he chose to continue linked to the NFL but now as an assistant coach for Dallas.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame member since 2010 received his first chance as a head coach in 1981 with Denver Broncos, where he stayed until 1992. He pursued his career with Giants and Falcons. Atlanta was his last experience in the yard.

The honors and highlights of Dan Reeves as a player and as a coach

Reeves has a well gained winning reputation in NFL. In the field, even though he just played for 7 seasons, he was part of Dallas Cowboys roster that disputed two Superbowls, however, he could only conquer the one of 1972.

Nevertheless, Dan achieved his brighter moments outside the field. First as an assistant coach, and still, with Dallas, he won another Superbowl for the franchise: the one held in 1978 (XII). Curiously, Cowboys overcame Denver Broncos in that game.

For the 1981 NFL season, he made his premiere as a head coach for Denver. He was part a key part of the competitive 80's decade Broncos had. Unfortunately for his record, he took his team to 3 Superbowls (XXI, XXII, and XXIV) but the victory never arrived for him. He left the squad in 1993.

Dan Reeves looked for revenge immediately with New York, but he was not able to reach the big game with Giants. He moved to Atlanta Falcons in 1997, where he had the opportunity to fight again for the glory two years after in Superbowl XXXIII. The destiny gave him again a sad role in the script: Falcons lost against Denver Broncos. His individual appearances in the big game are just surpassed by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

As a player, Reeves statistics included 1990 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 129 receptions, and 3.7 yards per carrying. As a head coach, his NFL coaching record (season and postseason) is 201-174-2. Only 9 coaches in history have achieved this (ESPN Stats & Information). Undoubtely, Dan will remain as one of the winningest coach in NFL history.