Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest free agents available in the market. He is a top wide receiver and now he could join the 2022 Super Bowl favorites in a move that could increase even more their odds.

With half of the season already gone, some teams are trying to get the best players still available to improve their campaign. Now, with Odell Beckham Jr. near to return from his injury, the 2022 Super Bowl favorites are moving forward to sign the wide receiver.

Some of the best teams have reached Odell Beckham Jr. lately to get his services as soon as possible. The wide receiver is recovering from a torn ACL and is set to return this November.

Of course he is one of the best players still available and the teams are aware of it. Now, it seems like the 2022 Super Bowl favorites are winning the race and are very close to sign OBJ.

2022 Super Bowl favorites set to add Odell Beckham Jr. soon

Odell Beckham Jr.'s talent is something people should not doubt of. Unfortunately, a torn ACL is one of the toughest injuries a player can get, so the recovery is not so easy and not everyone can return in the best shape.

Even though it is uncertain how he will be after his injury, now the favorite team to win the 2022 Super Bowl has made a move for him. The Buffalo Bills spoke about the possibility of adding Odell Beckham Jr. as he is a top wide receiver that could help them win this year's Vince Lombardi.

"OBJ's a heck of a talent," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters. "You know where he was drafted, obviously he had the great catch and he might have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, does he not tear the ACL. But he's a heck of a player, everyone in this room knows who OBJ is. ... And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we'd be crazy not to at least look into it."

That last part is what is making Bills fans excited. Recently, OBJ orbited the Buccaneers and Packers, but now it seems like Buffalo is winning the race as the player is also looking for the possibility to land in a real Super Bowl contender.

After eight weeks, the Bills are seen as the favorites to win the 2022 Super Bowl. The oddsmakers have a +230 on Buffalo to get the Vince Lombardi, while the nearest team, the Philadelphia Eagles, has a +550, according to BetMGM.