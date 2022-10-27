The Green Bay Packers head into the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday night as clear underdogs, which is why Aaron Rodgers challenged his teammates ahead of the primetime game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a tough spot early in the 2022 NFL season. Green Bay is on a losing record after seven games (3-4), the four-time MVP recently threw his teammates under the bus and, to make things worse, the Bills are coming up next.

The Packers are clearly suffering the impact of Davante Adams' departure in the offseason, with poor production in offense and Rodgers having his worst QBR as starter. On the other hand, Buffalo comes from a bye week after a statement win in Kansas City.

On top of that, Josh Allen is in terrific form as his team (5-1) has legit Super Bowl aspirations. While the timing for this game doesn't look great, Rodgers believes this is an opportunity for his teammates to prove everyone wrong.

Aaron Rodgers 'loves' fact that Packers are underdogs vs. Bills

It's safe to say no one out there seems to believe in the Packers the way the 17-year veteran does. The oddsmakers favor the Bills by more than 10 points, an unprecedented difference in Rodgers' career. But it doesn't seem to affect him at all.

"Yeah, I love it," Rodgers said Mike Spofford of Packers.com. "It's kind of rare, which means we've won a lot of games around here. But to be a double-digit underdog is a different spot for us, and I hope we embrace that role, because it's probably not going to be like this for a while."

Aaron Rodgers wants Packers teammates to embrace underdog status, primetime game

"Every year, you've got to re-learn how to win," Rodgers added. "I just think that sometimes when you're in a rut, and you've lost some games in a row, it's not a bad thing to kind of embrace that underdog role, embrace the fact that no one's expecting you to win, and in that scenario you can maybe play a little freer. Maybe the pressure loosens up a little bit. Maybe in your mind you can slow things down a little bit. I know that's what I'll be doing this week and hopefully a lot of the guys as well."

As the starting quarterback and leader of the franchise, Rodgers has frequently sent a message to his teammates, some of them nice, others not so much. This time, he's daring the Packers to overcome the odds.

"You can be a dangerous team when you feel like you have a lot to prove, and when you're kind of counted out. So I welcome us being counted out as much as possible. I've always enjoyed that feeling. And for these guys who have a lot to prove, hopefully they embrace that as well.

"It's time to make a name for yourself in this league, and a lot of guys are going to get opportunities on Sunday. On national TV, with millions and millions of people watching — a great time for some of those guys to step into the limelight."

Green Bay may not be favorite on Sunday, but we've already witnessed many upsets after seven weeks. The Packers themselves have suffered unexpected defeats in recent weeks, so they should know better than anyone else that nothing is impossible.