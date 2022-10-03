The Packers had to go to overtime against the Patriots to pick up their third victory of the 2022 NFL season. Though Green Bay is certainly satisfied with its record, Aaron Rodgers had an honest take on his team's performances.

The Packers may have suffered an ugly defeat in Week 1 against the Vikings, but they quickly improved their record by winning the next three games. Still, that doesn't mean that Aaron Rodgers and company have been performing much better.

On Sunday, Matt LaFleur's men had to sweat to beat the Patriots in Green Bay, winning the game in overtime through a field goal from Mason Crosby. The job was done, but it could have been much easier, considering that New England didn't have Mac Jones.

In fact, Patriots third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe ended up playing most of the game as Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter with a head injury. The Packers ultimately got the win, but Rodgers still showed concerns after the game.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers gets real on the Packers performances

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,"Rodgers said, via ESPN. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better. You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one. That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

Rodgers knows this was a must-win, but he also admits that the team cannot expect to win like this every week. However, the veteran signal-caller clarified that his side has what it takes to keep on winning.

"I think winning is sustainable, for sure," Rodgers added. "I think we're going to have to play a little bit better against starting quarterbacks and if our defense isn't playing as well as they can."

Either way, the Packers can build on a positive start. It would be much harder if they had to overturn a bad record. On Sunday, they'll take on the New York Giants in London aiming to extend their winning streak, but hopefully, with a better performance.