MLB News: Alex Verdugo sends strong message to Yankees front office on his future with the team

The New York Yankees left fielder needed to make his wishes known to the front office regarding the next season with the team. Verdugo had been on a one-year contract with the club.

Alex Verdugo spent the entire 2024 MLB season with the New York Yankees, which could be considered a relatively good year for him, marked by another postseason appearance—this time his first World Series. After the Game 5 loss to the Dodgers, Verdugo sent a clear, strong message about his plans for the future.

Based on Verdugo’s postgame comments, his hope is to stay with the Yankees for at least another MLB season, continuing to wear the pinstripes. He stated, “I definitely want to be back in pinstripes to help us win one.”

Along with expressing his desire to return, the 28-year-old left fielder was self-critical, admitting this wasn’t his best season offensively. “I know it wasn’t my best personal year on offense,” he noted, after tallying 559 at-bats in 2024, producing 74 runs, 61 RBIs, and 13 home runs.

The Yankees’ front office will need to assess Verdugo’s situation now that he’s a free agent. But it’s clear he’s eager to return and prove he can do even better, saying, “Maybe one day we can come back, would like to show the type of player that I really am. I’m usually a lot more consistent.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Juan Soto #22, Aaron Judge #99 and Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees are seen as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alex Verdugo’s Special Connection with Teammates

In his final words in a Yankees jersey, Verdugo admitted he was already thinking about his future. “Yeah, I just started to really think about it right now, honestly.” He shared that this group of teammates has been one of the closest he’s ever played with.

“You know, when I was talking to the guys, it’s been hard. This is the closest group of guys I’ve been with. You know, these guys get me emotional because of how much they mean to me. They accepted me, they let me in.”

Verdugo’s Salary with the Yankees

Alex Verdugo was on a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, earning $9.2 million in his sole season with the Bronx Bombers, according to Spotrac. Before joining New York, he played with the Red Sox under a four-year contract valued at $34.5 million.

