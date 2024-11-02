Where to watch Farense vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Farense face Benfica for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Farense will take on Benfica in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Farense vs Benfica online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

On Matchday 3 of Portugal’s Primeira Liga, heavyweights Sporting, Porto, and Benfica each delivered commanding victories, underscoring their status as the prime contenders for the league title. Benfica, fresh off a dominant 5-0 win over Rio Ave, now seeks to keep pace with league leaders Sporting as they prepare to face Farense.

On the other hand, Farense, currently at the bottom of the table, urgently need points to escape the relegation zone, adding pressure to their showdown with a Benfica squad focused on closing the gap at the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Farense vs Benfica match be played?

Farense take on Benfica in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, November 2, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Tomane of Farense – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Advertisement

Farense vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Farense vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Farense and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV and Fanatiz.