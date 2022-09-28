Green Bay and New England face off on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Following Aaron Rodgers' comments on Bill Belichick, the Patriots coach also heaped praise on the Packers quarterback.

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season will bring us an interesting game when the Packers welcome the Patriots to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has already started to anticipate the fixture, heaping praise on Bill Belichick.

In his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the veteran signal-caller called Belichick "a living legend," and also said he is the best coach of all time. "He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments, third-quarter adjustments, fourth-quarter adjustments, whatever it takes," Rodgers said.

It's not that common to see Rodgers against Belichick, as he only faced New England twice. However, both have seen each other do incredible things in the league, which is why there exists mutual respect. Ahead of Sunday's game, Belichick was also full of praise for the Green Bay superstar.

Bill Belichick shows massive respect for Aaron Rodgers

“We try to do that every week. Try not to give the quarterbacks any more information than you need to — after you’re in position to play. So, sometimes the formations force you to do a little bit of it,” Belichick told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “But yeah, we certainly don’t want to give him anything more than what he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make many mistakes — he never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there and he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. And then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback. He’s got a great arm, he’s got great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win. He does the things they need to do to win. And he makes some plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But, he doesn’t try to do that all the time and makes good decisions. Certainly, very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. He’s got a lot of freedom — which he should. And he makes a lot — a lot — of good decisions.”

So far, the record between Rodgers and Belichick is even (1-1). Last time they met in 2018, it was the Patriots who had the upper hand (31-17). The Packers arrive at this fixture in a better position than New England, but we'll have to wait and see.