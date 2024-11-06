Head coach Andy Reid admitted regretting his first-half calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

In a 2024 NFL season of tight victories for Andy Reid‘s men, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed yet another hard-fought win on Monday, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime.

Kansas City went to halftime leading 10-7, but Reid felt the team didn’t run the ball enough in the first half. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Chiefs head coach admitted regretting his early play-calling, which is why he asked his players to change that after the break.

“I didn’t call enough runs in the first half,” Reid said, via The Kansas City Star. “I told the offensive line that I was going to bank on them, and we need to get this thing started and get a little bit more balance in there in our attack.”

The Chiefs carried the ball 12 times but gained only 28 yards in the first half. Reid’s locker room speech certainly paid off, as Kansas City came back stronger against the Bucs with 23 carries for 96 yards in the second half, including six first downs.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to Patrick Mahomes #15 during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

But far from taking the credit for changing the team’s mindset, Reid praised the offensive line’s performance: “When you can run the ball like we did and just put the hammer down that second half, that big offensive line did a great job. I thought they just stepped up and played great football.”

Patrick Mahomes echoes Reid’s praise on the Chiefs’ OL but also credits Hunt

Reid’s change of plans for the second half had a great impact on Kareem Hunt. After being held to just 16 yards in seven carries in the first half, the veteran running back went off with 20 carries for 90 yards in the second half.

On top of that, Hunt scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. While Reid credited the Chiefs’ offensive line for their work, Mahomes also gave Hunt his flowers as the 29-year-old got his NFL career back on track.

“I mean, a great run,” Mahomes said. “I thought the offensive line did a great job all night, really, but they did a great job on that play and getting that push. Then Kareem, when you get that push, he’s going to follow it in there and get in the end zone.“