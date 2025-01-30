There are still plenty of players available in MLB free agency this offseason. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have made significant moves, the New York Mets are looking to strengthen their roster around Juan Soto. One major question mark remains the future of Pete Alonso, as negotiations for a potential re-signing are still uncertain amid reports of mixed signals from the team.

Amid speculation that Mets owner Steve Cohen is doing everything possible to retain Alonso, other teams are quietly positioning themselves to land the All-Star slugger. One of the franchises reportedly in the mix is the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Blue Jays may be shifting their focus away from Alonso. Instead, they are believed to be aggressively pursuing another marquee player to bolster their lineup alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “The Blue Jays appear to be the most serious about signing future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer,” Feinsand reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If that report holds true, the Mets could emerge as the clear frontrunners for Alonso. However, as The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted, another team has reportedly expressed interest in the slugger following Cohen’s comments to the media over the weekend.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Jeff McNeil #1 after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Another team reportedly in the race for Alonso

Despite the positive news that the Blue Jays have reportedly bowed out of the race for Alonso due to other priorities, the Mets received some unwelcome developments this week. According to Heyman, the Cincinnati Reds could emerge as a dark horse in the negotiations for the slugger.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reportedly pushes to re-sign All-Star player Pete Alonso

“Among other teams like the Jays, Angels, and Giants, the Reds are on that list. I don’t know if I should place them there, but to me, they make sense. They seem to be active and are working hard on this one,“ Heyman told Bleacher Report.

Advertisement

While the Reds have yet to make a major signing this offseason, reports indicate that Alonso remains a potential target. However, the Mets are still believed to have the upper hand, even after Alonso reportedly turned down their latest offer— a three-year, $70 million deal.

Mets’ latest signing

The Mets aren’t content with making Soto their marquee addition of the offseason. This week, the team made a move that resonated with fans, re-signing right-hander Ryne Stanek, according to MLB insider Anthony DiComo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stanek, who had a solid 2024 season with the Mets before starting the year in Seattle, returns as a key piece for New York’s bullpen. With this signing, the Mets remain focused on strengthening their roster for 2025, and reports suggest they may still be in the market for another significant addition—potentially alongside Alonso.