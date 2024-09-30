NFL News: Brian Callahan sends strong warning to Mason Rudolph, Will Levis over starting QB battle

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan clarified the situation regarding who will start at quarterback for the next game. It seems there won’t be any surprises, and it's likely to be what everyone is expecting.

Brian Callahan is pleased after the Tennessee Titans secured a solid first victory in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season over the Miami Dolphins. The game ended with Mason Rudolph stepping in for Will Levis, but the head coach had to address questions regarding who will be the starting quarterback for the next game.

