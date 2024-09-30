Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike McDaniel could lose another star Dolphins player to knee injury

The bad news keeps piling up for the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Mike McDaniel now faces the reality that one of his star players could be sidelined for some time.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Getty ImagesMike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Richard Tovar

Week 4 was another setback for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins, as they suffered a loss to the Tennessee Titans 12-31. To make matters worse, things could get even more complicated with news that a star linebacker was forced to leave the game due to a knee injury.

According to multiple sources, including the Dolphins’ official account on X, the injured player is Jaelan Phillips, who reportedly hurt his knee during the game. However, the exact nature of the injury has yet to be confirmed.

After the game, McDaniel said that Phillips was wearing a brace on his leg but didn’t have further details on the injury. It’s worth noting that Phillips had recently recovered from an Achilles injury he sustained in November 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Miami Dolphins are now on a three-game losing streak. Prior to this game, they suffered losses to the Buffalo Bills (10-31) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-24). Their only win of the 2024 NFL season came in a close game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-17.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

According to the official schedule, the Dolphins will face the New England Patriots in Week 5, which could be seen as a relatively easy win, given the Patriots’ struggles this season.

After Week 5, the Dolphins will have time to regroup during their Week 6 Bye. They return to action in Week 7 with an on-the-road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on October 20.

