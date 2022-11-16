Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place of the NFC South, Bruce Arians is not totally happy with how Tom Brady is playing and now the head coach has slammed his quarterback due to his latest performance.

Of course it has not been the best season for the Buccaneers, but it is not the worse. With a 5-5 record, they are at the top of their Division, but if they get distracted, this could change soon.

It is known that Tom Brady is the key piece that could make this work. Unfortunately, his problems outside the field seem to be distracting him and Bruce Arians is pretty aware of it.

Bruce Arians severely judges Tom Brady's performance against the Seahawks

The first person to judge his own team is always the head coach. Now, it was Bruce Arians' turn to do so and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talked about his latest game against the Seahawks.

This game was played in Germany at the Allianz Arena in another International game for Tom Brady. Despite they got the win, Bruce Arians severely judged his quarterback's performance.

"Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad," said Arians to JoeBucs.com "We also had growing pains on a young offensive front and we weren't running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you're losing yards running the ball and you say, 'Forget this, I'm putting the ball in Tom's hands.' "

Tom Brady threw for 258 yards in 22 passes completed. He also had two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers win by 21-16, but it was not a great performance and the team's head coach knows it.