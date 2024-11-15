NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson gets real about his relationship with Mike Tomlin

Russell Wilson talked about his impressions of the 2024 NFL season and sent a message about his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The present is smiling on Russell Wilson, who returned to the starting lineup three games ago and has proven he can deliver elite performances for the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. After leaving behind the injuries that kept him out of the start of the 2024 NFL season, the veteran quarterback sent a message to head coach Mike Tomlin.

There was no chance for Wilson to start early in the season when Justin Fields filled in at quarterback and led the Steelers to consecutive winning games. But once the former Seattle Seahawks player recovered from a lingering calf injury, Tomlin gave him the confidence to start.

Members of the Steelers team have stated on more than one occasion that Wilson is a natural leader for the team. The 35-year-old quarterback has shown the ability to lead the Pittsburgh franchise to a performance that allows them to dream of reaching the Super Bowl, especially with three straight wins since he became the starter. Tomlin is largely responsible for that reality.

Wilson speaks about his relationship with Tomlin

“I think Coach Tomlin and I share the same vision, love for the game, passion behind it, and obsession with it,” Wilson declared being open about his working relationship with head coach Tomlin in an interview with ESPN‘s Hannah Storm.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on from the sideline during the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilson’s wish for his future as a professional

In his interview with Storm, Wilson again made it clear that he wants to continue to be a professional for several more years. “I feel great and young. I want to play for five to seven more years. It’s always been my plan,” the Steelers quarterback said. The former Denver Broncos player will turn 36 this month, so his posture means there would be Wilson until he’s 42 or 43.

Steelers in cage over Wilson’s contract extension

Although Wilson wants to play for many more years and feels very comfortable with Tomlin’s Steelers, his contract expires at the end of the season and he could be a free agent if he does not arrange a renewal with the Pittsburgh franchise organization.

On the subject, the Steelers have a historical stance of not agreeing to extensions while National Football League competition is ongoing, but this could be a case to evaluate. They will have to decide between complying with an antiquated rule or seeing a high-profile Wilson walk away in early 2025. The veteran quarterback is known for his tough negotiating skills, so in this instance negotiating time may be an important factor in reaching a deal.

