NFL News: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield may lose key defensive player due to season-ending injury

Following the decisive victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the NFL against the New York Giants, Baker Mayfield could be without a key defensive player due to a serious injury.

The visit of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to New York to face the Giants brought an ambiguous feeling. On one hand, led by Baker Mayfield, they secured a decisive victory that slowly steers their NFL season back on track. On the other hand, if medical tests confirm it, the Bucs could lose a key player for the remainder of the season.

The player in question is none other than the talented safety Jordan Whitehead, who is believed to have torn his pec, an injury that could be serious and sideline him for the remainder of the season.

While medical tests are still awaited to confirm the severity of the injury, if confirmed, it would be a tough blow for the team coached by Todd Bowles. The news was announced by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet.

“Bucs S Jordan Whitehead is feared to have torn his pec, an injury that would end his season, sources say. He’s getting an MRI to confirm the diagnosis. Last week, Tampa claimed S Mike Edwards, who won a Super Bowl ring with them. Now, he’ll provide key help in the secondary.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled after his reception by Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently hold a record of five wins and six losses, and in Week 13, they will face none other than the Carolina Panthers in a crucial divisional matchup for both teams’ playoff aspirations.

A win that provides much-needed relief for the Bucs

Baker Mayfield and his teammates’ visit to New York could have been a double-edged sword, however, the Bucs rose to the occasion and managed to maintain a steady performance throughout the entire game, securing the win.

A solid performance on both defense and offense from Todd Bowles’ squad ensured that they avoided any major scares, of course, against one of the weakest teams this season, the Giants.

On the near horizon are the Panthers, in a divisional showdown that will be crucial for Tampa’s future this season. While playoff hopes are still alive, another misstep could quickly erase all of the team’s aspirations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers upcoming games

vs Carolina Panthers, December 1st

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 8th

vs Los Angeles Chargers, December 15th

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 22nd

vs Carolina Panthers, December 29th