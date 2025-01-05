Mike Tomlin is facing heavy criticism for keeping Russell Wilson as his starting quarterback despite the ineffectiveness of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the first half, Wilson had only accumulated 51 yards against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Because of this, many fans were expecting a spark with Justin Fields waiting on the bench.

However, Tomlin stood firm and, in a shocking turn of events, the Steelers nearly pulled off a big comeback. The problem is that the veteran quarterback failed on the final drive of the game and, right now, he doesn’t seem capable of leading this team to the Super Bowl.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers in the playoffs?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. Mike Tomlin was asked if he ever considered putting Justin Fields on the field during the game against the Bengals and this was his clear response.

“No. Not really. You know, because our failures were collective and I just think at this juncture the most prudent thing for us to do is to stick with those that were on the field and work through it.”

