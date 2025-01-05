Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in real trouble after falling 19-17 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. In an incredible statistic, they have become just the third team in NFL history to make the playoffs carrying a four-game losing streak to finish the season.

Russell Wilson and the offense have been a disaster over the past month after a promising 10-3 start. In fact, in recent weeks, many fans and experts are questioning whether Justin Fields would be the better option.

Now, no one believes the Steelers are a Super Bowl contender, and after dropping to the No. 6 seed, the Baltimore Ravens could eliminate them in the early Wild Card round. In an AFC with powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, it seems there is no hope for Tomlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Steelers make the playoffs?

Despite four consecutive losses, the Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched a ticket to the playoffs. This was Mike Tomlin’s message to the entire locker room after a crushing loss to the Bengals at home.

“We certainly had our opportunities to win the game, but we didn’t. We got to own that. Not enough routine playmaking. Routine things routinely is kind of a signature of high floor football and I just thought that, particularly in the offensive side, we didn’t do enough routine things well to move the ball with fluidity to score. It’s disappointing because we play to win.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers make final decision about Russell Wilson contract and future in Pittsburgh

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Steelers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. They will likely end up as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, and as a result, the first playoff opponent for Mike Tomlin will be the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Advertisement

“We’re in the single elimination tournament now. So, we better turn our attention toward playing good football and better that we have particularly in recent weeks. We’re mentally tough. I’m around this group every day.”

Advertisement