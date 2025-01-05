Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to visit the Baltimore Ravens as huge underdogs in the first round of the playoffs. The third game against Lamar Jackson this season.

After four consecutive losses to finish the 2024 regular season, practically all experts think this will be another one-and-done in the postseason for Mike Tomlin.

However, Wilson believes anything is possible in the race for a Super Bowl. Thanks to all his previous experience facing this scenario with the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran sent a big warning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Steelers play the Ravens in the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Baltimore Ravens next Saturday night for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This was Russell Wilson’s message about his opponent at the start of the knockout stages.

“I think everybody we’ve played, we feel like we’ve had a chance in those games. Obviously, the Ravens are a good football team. It’s going to be a heavyweight fight. We’ve battled back and forth with those guys and we feel like, if we just do right and look forward to the next moment, that’s got to be the only thing that matters. When you step in the playoffs, it’s a new slate. It’s a new opportunity and that’s just the truth. That’s just the reality of what it is, no matter how successful you’ve been in the regular season. We have a choice to respond the right way. We believe that there’s nobody on the list that we cannot beat.”

Advertisement