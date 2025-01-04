NFL imposes strong fine on Chiefs star Travis Kelce for controversial action in game vs Steelers

The Christmas Day game at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers included a questionable call that resulted in a fine for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The NFL decided to penalize the player from Andy Reid’s team even though no opposing player was penalized.

Every Saturday, the NFL organization releases a report of the fines it has imposed on players who engage in unsportsmanlike or violent behavior during league games. In this case, star Kelce was penalized after the win over the Steelers in Week 17. The action was controversial for its severity.

As reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chiefs star Kelce was fined $14,069 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating in tribute to legend Tony Gonzalez after breaking his record for most touchdown receptions in franchise history.

The controversial reason has to do with the fact that the tight end of the Kansas City franchise was penalized for using a prop when he dunked over the crossbar to celebrate his historic touchdown. Legend Gonzalez said he would help pay the fine.

Kelce’s teammate on Chiefs fined by NFL

The NFL not only fined tight end Kelce for an action that did not hurt a Steelers player, but also penalized wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a gesture that was considered violent because it imitated a gun.

Chiefs key player Worthy will have to pay $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was penalized for making a violent gesture during a touchdown celebration. The curious thing is that he didn’t even make a gesture with his hands, but rather the 21-year-old wide receiver pretended to show the object as if it was tucked into his waistband.