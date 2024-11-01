With contracts that push boundaries and salaries breaking records, these quarterbacks aren't just throwing passes; they're dominating the financial game. Who’s leading and who’s the surprise on the list of the NFL’s top 25 highest-paid quarterbacks?

The NFL’s elite quarterbacks make headlines not only for their skills on the field but also for their record-breaking contracts. Players like Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes rank among the highest-paid, although surprisingly, the top salaries don’t always align with Super Bowl championships.

The salary competition keeps rising as contracts renew with guaranteed amounts and initial bonuses that surpass previous records. This highlights the strategic importance of the position, with its value to the team exceeding financial expectations each year.

However, success on the field is not always a requirement to secure these earnings, as some of the highest-paid players have yet to make it to the big game or win a title. Here, check out the lineup of the 25 highest-paid quarterbacks as of October 2024…

25. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders | $9.44 million per year

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders walks off the field after their 23-30 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With a salary of $9.44 million, Jayden Daniels represents a strategic investment by Washington in developing a versatile, athletic quarterback. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, he is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Commanders’ offense.

His success has been evident since his arrival, showing strong leadership on the field and an ability to quickly adapt to the team’s strategic plays. His presence has not only improved offensive performance but has also inspired confidence among his teammates, establishing himself as a key piece in the team’s evolution.

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers | $9.49 million per year

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024. (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With an annual salary of $9.49 million, Bryce Young brings agility and playmaking ability to the Panthers. Considered a future franchise leader, Young’s contract is designed to grow alongside his talent.

His impact on the team has been remarkable from the start, standing out for his quick decision-making under pressure and leadership in critical moments. His success has not only elevated the level of offensive play but also generated great excitement among fans and strengthened confidence in the future of the Panthers.

23. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears | $9.87 million per year

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At $9.87 million, Caleb Williams represents Chicago’s commitment to investing in future talent. His impressive skillset and track record of success in college make him a standout prospect to watch as he develops in the NFL.

Since joining the team, he has shown flashes of brilliance, demonstrating agility, strategic awareness and a competitive edge that have quickly made him a fan favorite. His potential to become a pivotal player not only strengthens Chicago’s long-term outlook but also signals a new era of promising talent for the franchise.

22. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings | $10 million per year

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024. (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Earning $10 million per year, Sam Darnold adds valuable experience and depth to Minnesota’s quarterback roster. Once a top draft pick with considerable promise, he now brings a level of mobility and adaptability that complements the team’s offensive strategy.

Known for his resilience and ability to learn from setbacks, he has the potential to reshape his career trajectory in Minnesota. His presence offers both a steady backup option and a spark of optimism that, with the right support, he could still realize his potential as a game-changing player.

21. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders | $12.5 million per year

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the team’s 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With a $12.5 million salary, Gardner Minshew brings depth and reliability to the Raiders’ quarterback lineup. Renowned for his grit and efficient passing, he is expected to serve as a dependable backup who can step up when needed.

His competitive spirit and experience add a steadying presence to the roster, offering the Raiders a trusted option who can manage the game effectively and keep the offense on track. Minshew’s ability to make smart decisions under pressure makes him an asset, enhancing the team’s flexibility and resilience throughout the season.

20. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks | $25 million per year

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on June 03, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earning $25 million annually, Geno Smith’s contract with Seattle is the highlight of a remarkable comeback, transforming him from a backup to a key starter after a breakout season. His sharp accuracy and calm presence on the field have solidified his role as a leader in the Seahawks’ offense.

This contract is a testament to his perseverance and growth, and it provides Seattle with a quarterback who has proven his ability to perform under pressure. His journey and reliable playmaking have turned him into a fan favorite, adding immense value to the Seahawks as they build a competitive future around his leadership.

19. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | $33.33 million per year

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earning $33.33 million per year, Baker Mayfield ’s contract underscores Tampa Bay’s investment in his potential as a game-changer. Renowned for his fierce competitiveness and knack for making big plays, he is poised to take the reins of a revamped offense that aims to keep the Buccaneers in contention.

His dynamic playing style and leadership qualities are expected to ignite the team’s energy, driving them to new heights. As he works to establish chemistry with his receivers and adapt to the new system, His role will be crucial in navigating the challenges of the season and reestablishing Tampa Bay as a formidable force in the league.

18. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints | $37.5 million per year

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With a $37.5 million salary, Derek Carr adds much-needed stability and veteran leadership to the Saints. His reputation for accurate passing and extensive experience in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset as New Orleans aims to remain competitive in the tough NFC South.

Carr’s ability to read defenses and make quick decisions will be pivotal in maximizing the offense’s potential. As he integrates into the team, his leadership on and off the field is expected to inspire his teammates, fostering a culture of resilience and determination as they strive for success.

17. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets | $37.5 million per year

Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets looks on during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024. (Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers’ $37.5 million per season may seem modest compared to his historical value, but the four-time MVP took a pay cut to facilitate the Jets’ efforts to build a more competitive roster around him. His leadership and experience are seen as pivotal to New York’s aspirations for a deep playoff run.

16. Daniel Jones, New York Giants | $40 million per year

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Making $40 million a year, Daniel Jones secured a big payday after a breakout season that saw him lead the Giants to the playoffs. Known for his mobility and improvement in decision-making, Jones’ contract signifies the Giants’ commitment to building their future around him​.

15. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams | $40 million per year

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024. (Source: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Also earning $40 million per year, Matthew Stafford’s contract serves as a well-deserved reward for his pivotal role in leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Despite facing recent injuries, his wealth of experience and strong arm keep him as a key asset for the team.

As the Rams gear up for another title run, Stafford’s ability to command the offense and deliver under pressure will be crucial. His presence not only instills confidence in his teammates but also elevates the overall performance of the squad.

14. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills | $43 million per year

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024. (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Earning $43 million annually, Josh Allen has quickly become the cornerstone of the Bills’ offense, combining powerful throws with mobility. His performance and growth have made him one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and Buffalo’s investment in him reflects their belief in his ability to bring a Super Bowl to the city.

13. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons | $45 million per year

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after their 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

At $45 million per season, Kirk Cousins is viewed as a seasoned and reliable veteran, providing a stabilizing force for the Falcons. His extensive experience and pinpoint accuracy have made him a trusted quarterback who can effectively manage the game and execute the offensive strategy.

As he steps into this crucial role, he is expected to guide the Falcons through the challenges of the season, leveraging his leadership to build chemistry with his teammates. His ability to perform consistently under pressure will be essential as the Falcons aim to enhance their competitiveness and make a strong push for the playoffs.

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs | $45 million per year

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles after their 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earning $45 million per year, Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million contract, while somewhat older, set a new standard for quarterback deals. Known for his unparalleled playmaking and ability to perform under pressure, he continues to be one of the most valuable players, consistently leading the Chiefs to deep playoff runs, including two Super Bowl titles​.

11. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns | $46 million per year

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024. (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With a $46 million annual salary, Deshaun Watson’s contract remains one of the most talked-about deals. The Browns took a big gamble by signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite his time away from the field due to off-field controversies. Cleveland sees him as a franchise-altering talent, hoping his dual-threat abilities can propel them into playoff contention​.

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | $46.1 million per year

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024. (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Earning $46.1 million annually, Kyler Murray ’s deal reflects the Cardinals’ view of him as a transformative talent. His dual-threat abilities make him a dynamic presence on the field, and Arizona sees him as the linchpin in their plans for a more competitive future.

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles | $51 million per year

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With $51 million per season, Jalen Hurts’ deal is a testament to his impressive development and leadership skills. Philadelphia values Hurts for his versatility and work ethic, and this contract is their vote of confidence in his potential to guide the Eagles to sustained success.

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens | $52 million per year

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Earning $52 million per year, Lamar Jackson’s explosive style and MVP-caliber performances have established him as a standout in Baltimore. His contract demonstrates the Ravens’ belief in his unique playmaking abilities and their willingness to invest in his future despite his injury history.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers | $52.5 million per year

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Charger speaks with the media during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 27, 2022. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

At $52.5 million annually, Justin Herbert’s contract mirrors his quick rise and significant impact with the Chargers. Known for his arm strength and game-winning plays, his value to Los Angeles is reflected in their financial commitment, as he has become central to their long-term success.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions | $53 million per year

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023. (Source: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jared Goff’s $53 million yearly salary places him among the top quarterbacks, reflecting Detroit’s commitment to his leadership and experience. After solid performances with the Lions, his deal shows that Detroit values his steady play and is prepared to make him a focal point in their rebuilding process.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins | $53.1 million per year

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023. (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

With an annual $53.1 million, Tua Tagovailoa’s four-year, $212.4 million extension set a new financial record for the Dolphins. Known for his accuracy and quick decision-making, he has become a crucial player for Miami, making this substantial investment key to the team’s future offensive plans.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers | $55 million per year

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after their 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Another quarterback earning $55 million per season, Jordan Love’s deal reflects the Packers’ trust in his development as Aaron Rodgers’ successor. He has shown glimpses of his capabilities, and Green Bay’s hefty contract shows their confidence in his potential to lead them through the coming seasons.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars | $55 million per year

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024. (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Also at $55 million annually, Trevor Lawrence represents Jacksonville’s bold investment in young talent. Since joining the NFL, he has shown immense potential and growth, and the Jaguars see him as a foundational player around whom they can build a competitive team for years to come.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals | $55 million per year

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024. (Source: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tied at $55 million per year, Joe Burrow’s contract highlights his rapid ascent and success in Cincinnati. After taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl, he has become not just a fan favorite but a pivotal piece for the team’s future. His impressive play and calm demeanor on the field make him well worth the top-dollar contract Cincinnati secured to keep him in their lineup.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys | $60 million per year

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Leading the salary pack with $60 million per year, Dak Prescott signed a highly lucrative contract that underscores the Cowboys’ commitment to building their offense around him. His ability to lead under pressure and maintain consistency has made him a valuable asset in the league. This investment signifies Dallas’s belief in him as a long-term leader and franchise cornerstone.

