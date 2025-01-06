The Miami Dolphins entered the final week of the NFL regular season with a chance to secure a playoff spot, but their hopes were dashed in a disappointing loss to the New York Jets. Despite a valiant effort from Tyreek Hill, who showcased his playmaking ability throughout the game, the Dolphins faltered late. Head coach Mike McDaniel pushed his team to the limit, but the outcome was ultimately out of reach.

Following their elimination, speculation swirled regarding the future of McDaniel and other members of the coaching staff. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross quickly put those rumors to rest, reaffirming his commitment to the current leadership ahead of the 2025 season.

“As we look toward 2025, our football operations will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, with my full support,” Ross said in a statement. “Their strong working relationship is a tremendous asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the importance of stability.”

Ross also acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, adding: “As the owner of the team, I am ultimately accountable for our successes and failures. We fell short of our expectations this season, and I share in the frustration over our performance on the field.“

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Ross sent bold message to McDaniel after Dolphins’ elimination

Despite his continued support for the team, Ross made it clear that this season’s results fell short of expectations. In a pointed message to the coaching staff, Ross emphasized the need for progress. “Continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that the status quo is good enough,” Ross stated.

Ross also outlined his vision for the team moving forward. “We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to achieve our ultimate goal: building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships,” he wrote.

McDaniel’s record as Dolphins head coach

In his three years at the helm, McDaniel has worked tirelessly to elevate the Dolphins’ standing in the NFL. While the team reached the playoffs in his first two seasons, this year they failed to make the cut, a disappointment heavily influenced by Tua Tagovailoa’s recurring injuries at key moments.

This season, McDaniel led the Dolphins to an 8-9 record, bringing his overall record to 28-23 across 51 games. In addition, his playoff record stands at 0-2, a critical area for improvement as Ross pushes for a stronger, championship-contending team. McDaniel faces the challenge of finding and integrating new talent to fit his vision and game plan moving forward.

