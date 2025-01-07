Amid rumors of a potential exit from Al Hilal, Neymar Junior has shared what would mean to him to play once again with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Inter Miami has reportedly been making plans to bring the Brazilian star to the MLS, and he is open to a reunion.

“Obviously, playing again with (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suárez would be incredible,” Neymar told CNN Sport in an interview just after winning the Player Career Award at the recent Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises,” he added.

He also explained the reason he chose Saudi Arabia over the MLS, “When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option.”

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar played together for three seasons in Barcelona (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Neymar added, “The project they offered me (in Saudi Arabia) was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option.” However, his time with Al Hilal has been far from pleasant to him, as he suffered an ACL injury that made him sit out an entire year.

The trio could meet at the FIFA Club World Cup

While Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing Neymar, the Brazilian star still has a contract with Al Hilal through June 2025, just days before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, reports suggest that the club want Neymar to be their flagship player in the competition, in which Lionel Messi and Suarez will also be competing with Inter Miami. A potential clash is possible, but first, Neymar could reunite with Kylian Mbappe as Al Hilal is set to face Real Madrid in the first round.

After spending a year without playing while recovering from his ACL injury and then an ankle injury, Neymar has slowly returned to the pitch, most recently scoring a goal in a friendly match for Al Hilal. He is expected to make his comeback to the Saudi Pro League in January.

The ‘MSN’ era in numbers

Barcelona’s attack line with Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, known as the MSN, dominated the club game for three seasons. The trio’s talent and chemistry helped the Blaugranas win important titles, including Barcelona’s last Champions League in 2015 in a season they also won the treble.

They delivered an impressive 364 goals and 173 assists between them until Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Messi and Neymar reunited once again in PSG, after the Argentinian joined the French giants in 2022.

Meanwhile, Messi and Suarez remained together in Barcelona for a further three seasons before the Uruguayan left for Atletico Madrid. In 2024, they reunited at Inter Miami, helping the team clinch their first Supporter’s Shield.