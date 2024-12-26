The 2024 NFL regular season is about to conclude, and the Miami Dolphins are one of the teams who are still dreaming of a playoff berth. Mike McDaniel, however, is parting with a two-time Super Bowl champion despite his pursuit of a postseason appearance.

On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Dolphins are waiving edge rusher Shaq Barrett from the Reserve Retired list. Unless another team claims him, the 32-year-old will be able to play elsewhere this season if he clears waivers Friday.

This would make Barrett a name to watch for teams with serious aspirations, as we’re talking about a player with plenty of playoff experience. Barrett won the Super Bowl twice, first with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and later with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Barrett’s short time with McDaniel’s Dolphins

The veteran linebacker joined McDaniel’s Dolphins in March after a five-year tenure with the Bucs, but announced his retirement in July as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Shaq Barrett, who brought along the Lombardi Trophy, talks with Paul Kennedy, Fox Sports broadcaster.

However, it didn’t take him long to change his mind. In late November, Barrett declared his desire to return to the NFL. It turned out to be too late for a chance in Miami, as McDaniel decided not to activate him despite his experience.

The Dolphins are showing no hard feelings though, granting Barrett his wish to come back in the 2024 NFL season by letting him go in Week 17. Therefore, his agent was thankful with the Fins.

“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” said Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

A surprising decision by the Dolphins with playoff success still elusive

The Dolphins missing out on the opportunity to count on a multiple Super Bowl champion has raised many eyebrows, considering the franchise’s lack of playoff success this century. Let’s keep in mind that Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since December 30, 2000, when it beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 in the AFC Wild Card.

McDaniel’s team, however, doesn’t even know whether it will make the postseason this year. In order to make the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Fins must win their final two games of the regular season and hope that the Colts lose at least one game, while the Denver Broncos or the Los Angeles Chargers should lose in the last two weeks.