Carson Wentz finally got a chance to start with Andy Reid resting Patrick Mahomes and most of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ starters in the 2024 NFL regular season finale against the Denver Broncos. However, things didn’t go to plan for the veteran quarterback.

The Broncos needed the win to clinch a playoff berth, and they got exactly what they wanted in incredible fashion. The Chiefs were completely outplayed in the Mile High City, with the hosts claiming a commanding 38-0 win over the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

With Reid and Mahomes watching from the sidelines, Wentz completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards. The 32-year-old also suffered multiple sacks before being replaced by Chris Oladokun in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wentz admitted that it was a forgettable day for the Chiefs, even if it was meaningful for him to be back on the field: “We didn’t play great as his team. I didn’t play my best, either. But yeah, I mean, move on from this one pretty quick. It’s fun to get out there, fun to give myself a lot of guys a chance to just go out there and compete. But obviously, they were the better team today.”

Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field before playing the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 05, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

Regardless of the blowout loss and the unconvincing performance of the Chiefs with him under center, Wentz warned Reid and everyone in Kansas City that he’ll be ready to step up in the 2025 NFL playoffs, either to help or even replace Mahomes if required: “I’ll, for sure, be ready. Whatever capacity is needed. I’ll for sure be ready. That’s the blessing of this week for for myself, for a lot of guys. The result was not good, but at the end of the day, we got guys out there, some reps that could come in valuable down the stretch here, if needed.“

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid see two Chiefs players apart from Travis Kelce get fined by the NFL

Reid still showing support for Wentz

Despite the underwhelming result on Sunday, Wentz got full support from his coach. During his postgame press conference, Reid claimed he liked what he saw from the Chiefs’ backup quarterback in Denver: “He did some good things and then he had some things he probably want back, a couple of throws, but he did all right.”

Advertisement

It’s interesting to hear Reid still showing confidence in Wentz even after seeing him start for the first time on the Chiefs uniform, as the head coach looked quite optimistic about the former first-round pick before the loss in Denver.

“Carson has done it before. Going through the whole week process that it takes to put the game plan. To be able to see it and execute it. I think he’s done a good job there. I think the guys have confidence in him which probably tells you the whole story,” Reid said before Sunday’s game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wentz should be ready in case Reid’s Chiefs need him

Wentz may get a chance to redeem himself in the biggest of stages, as history shows that injuries forced the Chiefs to rely on Mahomes’ backup more than once in the postseason.

see also Chiefs HC Andy Reid could lose an important member of his staff for the upcoming NFL season

The man Kansas City trusted in those situations was Chad Henne, who stepped up on multiple occasions for Reid’s team in the playoffs. The first time came in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round, when Mahomes got injured in the third quarter of a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Henne came up with a bigger performance the second time the Chiefs turned to him in a playoff game. During the 2023 AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes had to be helped off the field with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Henne thrived under pressure, orchestrating a 98-yard touchdown drive to extend Kansas City’s lead to 17-7 with 3:54 left in the second quarter before Mahomes returned for the second half. Considering the 3x Super Bowl champion has also been playing through pain in his ankle this year, Wentz should be prepared for any scenario in case Reid and company need him.