NFL News: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes something clear before clash against Giants

In the lead-up to a big game in Week 7 of the NFL, star RB Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles sends a clear message about facing his former team, the New York Giants.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after their 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after their 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Matías Persuh

The NFL continues its course, bringing us one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles will face none other than the New York Giants, setting the stage for Saquon Barkley to go up against his former team. Regarding this situation, the RB shared his thoughts.

Barkley’s departure from the New York franchise not only caused shockwaves in the Big Apple but was also more impactful since he joined the Eagles, a classic divisional rival in the NFC East.

Regarding this situation, in a conversation with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Tim McManus, the former Penn State player stated: “I don’t expect a great reaction. I don’t expect to be booed.”

“I look at it like this: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Football Giants probably played in over 200 games. This rivalry was there before me, and it’s going to be there after me,” he also said.

Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warmups pregame against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Maybe I’m naive,” he said [h/t ESPN], “but I think it’s over. That chapter’s closed. I truly don’t care no more, and I’m pretty sure fans don’t care no more.” Barkley finally concluded.

The goal of improving the record

Both the Eagles and the Giants are not on an ideal path in the NFL, although Philadelphia seems to be in a slightly better position in terms of results.

Coached by Nick Sirianni, the Eagles currently hold a positive record of 3-2, with victories over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. However, they faced tough losses against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other side, the situation for the Giants is a bit more complex, as they have only secured two victories so far, with four losses, including their most recent defeat on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming matches:

  • vs New York Giants, Week 7
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 8
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 9
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 10
  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 11
