NFL News: Former Pro Bowl player makes major admission about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is having an outstanding season in the NFL, and it was a former Pro Bowl player who made a notable comment about it.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes questions after practice at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes questions after practice at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

If there’s one breakout team this NFL season, it has to be the Baltimore Ravens. Led by Lamar Jackson, the team turned around a rough start of 0-2 to now sit at 4-2, making them serious contenders. Regarding this situation, it was none other than a former Pro Bowl player who made a clear statement about it.

The player in question is none other than Luke Kuechly, former linebacker for the Carolina Panthers. In a recent appearance on the show Up & Adams, he shared his thoughts on the remarkable performance of QB Jackson and the Ravens.

The legendary Panthers player, who made seven Pro Bowl appearances, acknowledged that he sees Lamar enjoying the best moment of his career since entering the NFL: “He’s starting to get into the prime of his career,” Kuechly said.

“And they’ve obviously brought Derrick Henry and I think [Todd] Monken’s done a great job. … But I mean, all Lamar has really ever done is win games and score points and go to the playoffs. I mean, I think, what, five out of his seven years in the NFL, the Ravens have gone to the playoffs. I just think they’re big, they’re physical. They know what they are. Lamar is a problem.” Kuechly finally concluded.

Luke Kuechly

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Is Lamar a candidate for the MVP this season?

After six weeks of the NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens remain strong contenders for the title, as well as in the AFC North. One of the key reasons for this success is undoubtedly the outstanding performance of their QB, Lamar Jackson.

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce makes something clear about his commitment to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Lamar Jackson has completed 118 of 176 passes for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in the first six games. He has also showcased his dual-threat ability with 64 rushing attempts for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles following the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens on October 13, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • Denver Broncos, Week 9
  • Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10
  • Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

