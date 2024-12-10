NFL News: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley receives strong message from former Super Bowl champion

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top teams this season in the NFL and have undoubtedly become serious title contenders. Saquon Barkley, one of the stars on Nick Sirianni’s offense, broke a new record, and it was none other than a former Super Bowl champion who sent him a clear message about it.

LeSean McCoy, a legend of the Eagles and owner of two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs and Buccaneers, expressed great happiness that his fellow running back surpassed him in total yards in a single season.

“As I watch the game, I want to give a super special shoutout to my boy Saquon Barkley also to the offensive line for breaking my single-season Eagles franchise record for rushing,” McCoy said. “No. 26, a lot of love coming from No. 25. Now go get that other record 2,100 yards by Eric Dickerson. Fly Eagles fly.”

McCoy held the franchise record set in 2013, when he accumulated an impressive 1,607 rushing yards in a single season. Currently, Barkley has 1,623 rushing yards with four games still remaining in the season.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) hugs Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame running back LeSean McCoy during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 3, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The Eagles come off a tough home victory against the Carolina Panthers, and next week they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Russell Wilson, in a matchup between title contenders.

Barkley shares his thoughts on setting a new franchise record

Saquon Barkley made history with the Eagles franchise this past weekend, setting a record that he could continue to build upon in the remaining games of the season.

After achieving the milestone, it was the former New York Giants running back himself who made an honest admission about surpassing LeSean McCoy’s mark. With four games remaining, Barkley still has the opportunity to further extend his record.

“I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t pretty cool,” Barkley admitted. “Having my name mentioned with that guy means a lot.”

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes for a first down during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The final stretch of the Eagles’ season

The first goal is clear: secure the top spot in the NFC East. While they are close to achieving it, the Washington Commanders remain hopeful for a potential slip-up from Sirianni’s team.

The first of these remaining four games will take place on Sunday, December 15, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A week later, they will face Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

The last two games for Philadelphia will be against the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, both at home.