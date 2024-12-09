NFL News: Eagles' Saquon Barkley makes honest admission on surpassing LeSean McCoy’s mark

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured their spot in the NFL playoffs after a hard-fought 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. With an impressive 11-2 record, the Eagles clinched the NFC East, while star running back Saquon Barkley etched his name in the history books by surpassing former NFL player LeSean McCoy.

Barkley’s performance was a key factor in the Eagles’ win, and it has sparked excitement among the team’s fanbase about what lies ahead. With a three-game lead over the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia is pushing full throttle toward a strong finish to the regular season. Barkley, in particular, has emerged as a pivotal player for head coach Nick Sirianni’s championship aspirations.

The running back’s impact on the NFC East race cannot be overstated. In the game against the Panthers, Barkley rushed for 124 yards, propelling him past McCoy on the all-time list for most rushing yards in a single season by an Eagles player. With 1,623 yards on the ground, Barkley is now closing in on a spot among the top 50 rushers in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the milestone, Barkley spoke with ESPN after the game about surpassing McCoy‘s record. “I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t pretty cool,” Barkley admitted. “Having my name mentioned with that guy means a lot.” With several games still remaining in the regular season, Barkley’s record-setting pace could see him climb even higher in the ranks.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes for a first down during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Advertisement

Barkley’s path to the top of the rushing leaderboard

As the Eagles remain in the hunt for the NFC East title, Barkley is positioning himself to potentially climb to the top of the NFL’s rushing leaderboard. Averaging 124 yards per game, Barkley could make significant progress in the coming weeks and challenge for the top spot if his strong performance continues.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Saquon Barkley opens up about potential to break multiple Eagles records

Should he maintain this pace for the remainder of the regular season, Barkley could finish with 2,119 rushing yards. The current record, held by Eric Dickerson, stands at 2,105 yards—set in 1984. Even if Barkley doesn’t surpass that mark, he could come remarkably close, considering that he has rushed for less than 100 yards in just four games this season.

Barkley’s message to Eagles fans after clinching victory

The Eagles’ loyal fanbase has played a crucial role in the team’s success, and their unwavering support has been a driving force behind their impressive season. With only two losses on the year, the team has felt the energy from the stands, and Barkley has been particularly vocal about his gratitude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the Eagles’ victory over the Panthers, Barkley took a moment to express his appreciation. “Thank you guys so much for the support every time we come home. The energy and the blessing are pretty special,” Barkley said, sharing images of himself leaving the field following the win.

Barkley and his teammates now face four tough challenges, culminating in January 2025. First, they’ll take on the Steelers on December 15. Next, they’ll meet the Commanders on December 22, just before Christmas Eve. Following that, it’s a showdown with the Cowboys on December 29, and finally, they’ll face the Giants on January 5, 2025.