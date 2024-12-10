NFL News: Andy Reid comments on veteran who reunites with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are still riding high in the 2024 NFL season and are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. In their quest to do so, they have added a veteran who was already a teammate of superstar Patrick Mahomes on the team led by Andy Reid.

The Chiefs’ defense has been hampered by injuries that have depleted their depth at key times of the season. To have more options in that area of the field, the Kansas City franchise added cornerback Steven Nelson to its practice squad. Patrick Mahomes reunites with an old teammate.

The 31-year-old veteran, Nelson, played for the Chiefs for four years. He was drafted as a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and played until he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 after four seasons. Reid commented on his arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid’s statement on Nelson’s arrival

“He was a good player when he was here. He came out of Oregon State with the ability to return and play corner and then developed into a starting corner in the league. He had a nice career for the last how many years. It was the ability to add a little depth to that spot. We’ll just see how things work out and see kind of where he’s at today. He will be a welcomed addition,” Reid commented about Nelson in the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Steven Nelson #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a defensive play against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California.

Advertisement

How was Nelson’s career present?

After spending last season with the Houston Texans, Nelson made the decision to briefly retire during the offseason. He had played in 32 games and totaled 115 tackles in that final stint, following two years with the Steelers and one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Former Chiefs wide receiver wants another chance with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

The Chiefs defensive zone struggles

The Chiefs need to find stability on defence after losing starting corner Jaylen Watson to a broken ankle midway through the season. He was replaced by Nazeeh Johnson, but Andy Reid made changes for last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joshua Williams replaced Johnson at cornerback, but had the misfortune of leaving Sunday night’s game with a shoulder injury. With that in mind, Nelson was given the ideal opportunity to rejoin the Chiefs with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement