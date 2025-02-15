Eli Manning‘s departure in 2020 left a significant gap for the New York Giants—one they have yet to fill. Now, the team could be eyeing his return to help them rebuild into a successful franchise once again.

In recent history, Eli Manning is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks the NFC has seen. He famously led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady and the Patriots—a feat few quarterbacks can claim.

After a highly successful career, Manning decided to retire in 2020. However, his return to football could be on the horizon, as the Giants may be looking to bring him back in a larger role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumors: Giants could be targeting Eli Manning’s return in a new capacity

Eli Manning will always be remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Giants history—if not the greatest. He led the NFC East franchise to two Super Bowl titles, toppling the dominant Patriots dynasty both times.

see also NFL News: Eli Manning makes something clear to Shedeur Sanders about his potential Giants arrival

However, his retirement in 2020 left New York with a major challenge: finding his replacement. The Giants attempted to fill the void with Daniel Jones, but he failed to meet expectations and was released during the 2024 NFL season. Now, the team is once again in search of a franchise quarterback, and Manning could play a crucial role in that process.

Advertisement

Recent reports have revealed that the Giants are looking to sell a 10% stake in the team. Back in 2022, Manning expressed interest in becoming a minority owner if such an opportunity ever became available.

Advertisement

“It’s of interest, it’s just got to be the right fit,” Manning said in an interview with FOS in 2022, adding that “I don’t think the Giants are going to be for sale anytime soon.”

Advertisement

Eli Manning. two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants

While he currently holds a business operations and fan engagement role within the organization, purchasing a stake in the team would give him greater influence over key decisions. His experience and leadership could prove invaluable in helping the front office build a more competitive roster in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the New York Giants’ current value?

According to Forbes, the New York Giants are currently valued at $7.3 billion, making them the fourth-most valuable NFL franchise. They rank behind the Patriots, Rams, and Cowboys, the latter of which leads the list at $10.1 billion.

see also Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

The team is co-owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch, who each hold a 50% stake. The franchise was originally purchased by Tim Mara, John’s grandfather, in 1925 for just $500. The Tisch family later bought their share in 1991.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Giants sell part of the team to Eli Manning? Should the Giants sell part of the team to Eli Manning? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE