Blue Jays could turn to talented Triple-A catcher if Alejandro Kirk is injured

The Toronto Blue Jays were recently shaken after Alejandro Kirk exited early from a game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit in the hand. While there is already a catcher available on the depth chart, the organization also has Brandon Valenzuela waiting in the minors.

It was Keegan Matheson who pointed out the Triple-A option on X: “Brandon Valenzuela is a candidate if they need another catcher and he’s off to a very strong start in AAA Buffalo. Impressed in camp.”

Valenzuela was part of the Blue Jays’ spring training, appearing in 11 games and showing plenty of upside. He hit .304 with one home run, seven hits, three runs, and five RBIs across 27 at-bats, numbers that suggest he could be ready for a call-up.

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Blue Jays depth chart if Kirk is sidelined

If Kirk’s injury is confirmed, some suspect it could involve a finger, then Tyler Heineman becomes the primary and immediate option. Heineman stepped in during the 10th inning of the loss to the White Sox, a game Toronto ultimately dropped 5-4.

Even though the exit came late in the game, manager John Schneider didn’t hesitate to act cautiously. “When he says that, let’s get it checked out… especially with a guy like him and how important he is to us, I’m going to be ultra cautious there.”

Heineman, a seven-year MLB veteran, appeared in 61 games last season and often filled in when Kirk was unavailable. He finished with a solid .289 average, adding three home runs, 43 hits, and 20 RBIs, strong production for a catcher.