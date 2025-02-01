Neither Peyton nor Eli, Longhorns QB Arch Manning makes something clear who he mirrors in his play

When Quinn Ewers announced his decision to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, all eyes turned to his backup, Arch Manning. His opportunity to showcase his skills this season with the Texas Longhorns will open many doors for his future, and he’s already made it clear that his playing style doesn’t resemble either Peyton‘s or Eli‘s.

In a recent one-on-one interview with ESPN, Manning discussed his goal of showcasing much more of his game moving forward. He also stated that his style of play will not resemble that of his uncles during their time in football.

Manning was asked about who he believes he plays most similarly to and gave his take on the matter: “I think probably like my grandfather. He could run around, make plays, use a little more of his athleticism, but I like to take bits and pieces of everyone’s.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this, Arch was quick to highlight the positive traits of both Eli and Peyton, acknowledging the strengths they brought to the game. “(Of Peyton) His preparation, his accuracy, the way he leads other guys and gets the best out of his teammates.”

Arch Manning attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 20, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

He also added: “I really like how Eli, nothing really fazed him. He was up in New York with the media and they’d have good years or bad years, he stayed level-headed. He would throw for 400 yards or four interceptions and you couldn’t tell the difference. I really respected that.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Arch Manning reveals firm advice from Quinn Ewers after Texas’ loss to Ohio State

The moment to shine at the Longhorns

Last season, Quinn Ewers took charge of the Texas Longhorns’ first-team offense. After his decision to make the leap in his career and potentially enter the NFL, Arch Manning will now have his chance to shine and give Steve Sarkisian’s team an opportunity to make a deep run in the tournament.

Advertisement

“Hopefully, it gets more deserving in the next few months,” Manning told ESPN. “I don’t think I’ve done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs, but maybe that’ll come eventually.”

Although the start of the next season is still some time away, there are high expectations for the Longhorns, who fell short of reaching the National Championship Game last season after being eliminated in the NCAAF playoffs.

Advertisement