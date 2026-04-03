Luka Doncic reportedly out for rest of regular season after Lakers injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing growing concern after Luka Doncic exited the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a hamstring injury. What initially appeared to be precautionary has now turned into a much more serious situation, casting doubt over his availability for the postseason.

Doncic’s absence would be a massive blow for Los Angeles, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. The Lakers had been building momentum late in the season, but losing their primary offensive leader at this stage threatens to reshape expectations heading into the postseason. Now, the race to keep the No.3 seed relies on LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

With seeding still in play and the Western Conference tightly packed, the timing of the injury could not be worse. The Lakers were aiming to enter the playoffs at full strength, but the latest update suggests that may no longer be possible.

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Is Luka Doncic out for rest of the season with Lakers?

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the situation for Luka Doncic is more serious than initially believed and he’s out for the rest of the regular season with the Lakers.

“Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is out indefinitely due to a left hamstring injury, sources tell me and Dave McMenamin. He will miss the remainder of the regular season and his status is uncertain beyond that.”

The update raises significant concern for Los Angeles heading into the postseason. The Lakers could face the Rockets, Nuggets, or Timberwolves in the first round, and entering that matchup without Doncic would dramatically change the outlook of the series.