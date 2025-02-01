If there’s anyone who can analyze the New York Giants perfectly, it’s Eli Manning. Now, the legendary quarterback has made his thoughts clear to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the prospect’s potential arrival in the Big Apple.

The Giants have struggled to find a true successor to Eli Manning since his retirement. The NFC East franchise has searched extensively for a franchise quarterback but has yet to find the right fit.

Now, the team faces a major decision. Holding the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and in desperate need of a quarterback, the Giants have Shedeur Sanders high on their radar as a potential solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eli Manning sets the record straight for the Giants’ next quarterback

The Giants have had a difficult transition at quarterback since Eli Manning stepped away in 2020. A year before his retirement, the team selected Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick, hoping he would be their long-term answer.

see also NFL News: Former teammate reveals why Daniel Jones struggled with the New York Giants

However, Jones’ tenure in New York fell far short of expectations. After a series of inconsistent performances, the former Duke standout parted ways with the franchise during the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Now, the Giants are preparing to draft a new quarterback. Holding the third overall pick, they must wait for the Titans and Browns to make their selections before knowing who will be available when they’re on the clock.

Advertisement

Many mock drafts project Shedeur Sanders to still be on the board when the Giants pick. In anticipation of his potential arrival, Eli Manning outlined in a recent interview on “Up & Adams” the key qualities the team must evaluate in their next quarterback:

Advertisement

Is he going through his progressions? Is he getting the ball out on time? Is he throwing before receivers come out of their breaks? Is he taking unnecessary sacks?

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans after a win in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These criteria should be closely examined when considering Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward—both potential targets for New York. Regardless of who they select, the new quarterback will be under heavy scrutiny, especially with Eli Manning keeping a watchful eye.

Will the Giants trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Unfortunately for the Giants, they are not in an ideal position in this year’s draft. The Titans and Browns, both in need of a quarterback, hold the first and second overall picks, making it a challenge for New York to land their preferred choice.

Advertisement

see also 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders warns Jerry Jones, Cowboys about his league arrival

A trade-up is possible, but prying the top picks away from Tennessee or Cleveland could come at a steep price. With both teams likely focused on securing their own future quarterbacks, moving up in the draft may be too expensive for the Giants to pursue.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Giants trade up to acquire Shedeur Sanders? Should the Giants trade up to acquire Shedeur Sanders? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE