NFL News: Jerry Jones submitted new contract offer to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb

As preseason games continue, the CeeDee Lamb saga with the Dallas Cowboys takes another turn. Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has extended an offer to the WR that would position him among the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.

On the eve of a new NFL season, Mike McCarthy’s squad continues their preseason preparations, aiming to reach peak performance and compete fiercely in the NFC East.

The ideal scenario for tackling an NFL season is having the entire roster available and, if possible, at full physical health. However, this is a challenge the coach continues to face, as some players have yet to see any action in the offseason due to unresolved contract situations.

The specific case in question, which has seen several chapters, involves none other than the Cowboys’ star WR, CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout remains firm in his stance that he will not participate in preseason practices until he receives a financial recognition in his new contract.

This is why, in recent hours, Jerry Jones has presented Lamb with a new offer that would make him the second highest-paid receiver in the league, only behind the lucrative contract signed by Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings.

Current situation of CeeDee Lamb

The 25-year-old wide receiver hasn’t attended a single minute of the Cowboys’ offseason program, including training camp, as he holds out for a new contract ahead of the 2024 season, the final year of his rookie deal.

The star receiver for Dallas has long maintained that he will not participate in the offseason activities until he receives a significant increase in his contract.

The 2023 All-Pro led the NFL in catches (135), ranked second in receiving yards with 1,749, and third in receiving touchdowns (12).

Jerry Jones offered CeeDee Lamb a new contract

Although initially GM Jerry Jones was in no rush to resolve Lamb’s situation, things have begun to accelerate over time. According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys offered Lamb slightly under $33 million per season.

This figure would place Lamb as the second-highest-paid receiver in the NFL based on average annual salary, just ahead of Eagles wideout A.J. Brown ($32 million APY) and just behind Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ($35 million APY).

Coach McCarthy commented on Lamb’s situation

Someone who hasn’t stayed on the sidelines regarding Lamb’s situation is HC Mike McCarthy, who stated to the press: “It’s like whatever happens in fight club stays in fight club. Whatever happens in business is his business. Yeah, we have all the confidence in just the way he works that he’s going to come in here ready to go and when that time comes will pick up like he never left. … When I did see CeeDee and talked to him, I just said ‘hey, this is business, we’ll take care of the football when get here.’ I don’t want him to sweat that because he’s a workout fanatic. None of us are concerned about what he’s going to look like. He gets it. He’s in a business situation right now.”

