Dak Prescott got real about his complicated contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is absolutely comfortable without a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. When the Green Bay Packers dashed all their Super Bowl hopes, the quarterback suddenly became the man to blame for Jerry Jones.

Even after putting MVP numbers, the owner decided Dak didn’t deserve a historic paycheck. However, when the market was reset by Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love, the tide turned.

Now, Prescott has all the leverage as the most coveted player in the NFL. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t show him the money, Prescott will have record breaking offers in 2025.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

During an exclusive interview with Jori Epstein, Dak Prescott got real and acknowledged he knows perfectly well the reason why the Dallas Cowboys might not give him a contract extension.

“I’m free right now as in, where I am in life, what I’ve done here. Not what I’ve done here, but who I’ve been here. Understanding that sure, I’m deserving of the next contract. But then again, this game is judged off of winning the Super Bowl. And I understand people’s angst. Maybe their angst and me having not done that.”

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The Dallas Cowboys cannot use a franchise tag and he also has a no trade clause. That’s why, if Jerry Jones doesn’t pay, the quarterback is ready to leave.

“Hey, if these people want to move on, it’s a business. But I know, as I said in the media, it’s a two-way street. Things have to be right from my end as well.”