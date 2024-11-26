NFL News: John Harbaugh shares post-MNF talk with Jim and sends message to Chargers

Mixed family emotions defined an exciting Week 12 Monday Night Football as John Harbaugh secured a win over his brother Jim and the Chargers, but both showed mutual respect before and after the game.

The Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious in an intense Monday Night Football showdown in Week 12, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23. The game carried extra weight, pitting Ravens head coach John Harbaugh against his brother, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Despite the familial connection, both coaches brought their competitive best to the field.

The Chargers started strong, scoring the first touchdown and leading at the end of the first quarter. However, the Ravens found their rhythm, mounting a strong comeback. John Harbaugh expressed admiration for the opposing team during his postgame press conference, saying, “These things are close to your heart. These are huge battles every week in this league. Going against a team this well-coached, by other coaches and by my brother Jim—the best coach in the National Football League.”

Harbaugh praised the Chargers’ effort, particularly their ability to compete at a high level despite the loss. “When he is down with that team, how hard they play, what they did—hats off to them. They’re going to win more football games this year. They’re going to be a major factor in the playoffs,” he added. The respect between the brothers was evident, highlighting the big regard John holds for Jim’s coaching abilities.

After the game, John shared a heartfelt moment with his brother, recounting their postgame exchange. “I just told him, ‘You are a great coach, you have a great team, I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you, congratulations.’” Their mutual admiration and familial bond remained strong despite the competitive nature of the game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach John Harbaugh (L) of the Baltimore Ravens shakes hands with his brother head coach Jim Harbaugh (R) of the Los Angeles Chargers after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A Celebration of Family and Football

This Week 12 matchup held deeper significance for the Harbaugh family, as their parents celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Reflecting on the milestone, John Harbaugh expressed gratitude: “I wished them a happy 63rd wedding anniversary; I know Jim did the same. Jim and I text back and forth a little bit. When you’re blessed enough to have parents married for 63 years, it gives you an idea of how it’s supposed to work. That’s the gift they gave all three of us.”

John acknowledged the mixed emotions their parents likely experienced watching the game. “It’s tough for them, watching the game in Florida. I know they are 100% happy and 100% disappointed at the same time, if you can imagine how they feel right now,” he said.