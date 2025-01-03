Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024 Supercoppa Italiana

Juventus will play against AC Milan in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming details so you don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited clash.

[Watch Juventus vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus and AC Milan will face off in the second semi-final of the Supercoppa Italiana in what promises to be an exciting Derby dei Campioni. Juventus have been inconsistent this season, sitting in sixth place with 32 points, trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli by nine points.

AC Milan find themselves in a worse position, ranked eighth with just 28 points, meaning they would miss out on even a Conference League spot if the season ended today. With both teams struggling in Serie A, the Supercoppa represents a crucial opportunity for silverware, and neither side will want to squander the chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs AC Milan match be played?

Juventus will face off against AC Milan in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana semifinalthis Friday, December 3. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Ismael Bennacer of AC Milan – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Advertisement

Juventus vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

see also Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024 Supercoppa Italiana game between Juventus and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.