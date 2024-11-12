NFL News: Mike McDaniel sends strong message to Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa after win over Rams

The Miami Dolphins finally broke their losing streak, and Mike McDaniel took the opportunity to send a strong and clear message to two of his top players, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, after their win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike McDaniel snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 10 as the Miami Dolphins secured a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams. In the post-game press conference, McDaniel delivered a message to Tyreek Hill, who scored a touchdown, and addressed Tua Tagovailoa’s performance.

The Dolphins’ head coach praised Tyreek Hill, who played through a wrist injury, saying, “He’s a warrior, he’s a captain of this team, and as good as it gets in this league that’s full of star players… Tyreek Hill wills himself to do things that most competitors can’t match.”

On Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Rams, McDaniel said, “Tua gets so mad at himself and holds himself to a high standard, but he’s also recognizing that he’s the franchise QB of this team. You can’t go too deep into your own self-lashing; you have to lead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the game, Tua Tagovailoa took a hit while attempting to tackle a Rams defender who had intercepted one of his passes. Despite the collision, which saw a knee to his helmet, Tagovailoa assured that he felt fine and did not sustain any injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyreek Hill and Tagovailoa vs. Rams

Even with the wrist injury, Tyreek Hill managed to record 16 receiving yards and a touchdown. Though his impact was limited, he caught 3 of 4 targets and added 11 rushing yards on two attempts, one of which was technically a backward pass rather than a rushing attempt.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. The game’s turning point wasn’t his passing but rather kicker Jason Sanders, who contributed 11 points to seal the victory against the Rams.

Advertisement