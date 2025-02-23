Trending topics:
NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams loses key teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears are looking for a roster overhaul, which is why they’ve cut a key teammate of Caleb Williams ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesCaleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Many are hopeful that this NFL season will be different for the Chicago Bears. With a new head coach in place, Caleb Williams aims to improve on last year’s disappointing campaign and now knows he won’t have a key teammate heading into the upcoming season.

Veteran DeMarcus Walker will not be part of Ben Johnson’s roster, leaving the Bears with a significant loss for the upcoming season. The defensive end is now awaiting free agency in search of new opportunities for this stage of his career.

The news was revealed by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who announced the franchise’s decision to part ways with the former Florida State player through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @MikeGarafolo.

The #Bears are releasing veteran DE DeMarcus Walker, sources say. A leader for Chicago who started all 17 games last season, the 30-year-old Walker heads to the market more than three weeks ahead of free agency,” Garafolo stated.

DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker #95 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on December 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

A product of the Seminoles, Walker was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 draft with the 51st pick of the second round. Before joining the Bears, the defensive lineman also had brief stints with the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears’ goal of improving last season’s performance

Undoubtedly, last season, the NFC was one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Despite this, the Chicago Bears fell behind in the race, struggling to find their footing throughout the year.

The arrival of Ben Johnson as the team’s new head coach brings a fresh energy to the franchise, as they aim to return to being the tough team that others fear. The former OC of the Detroit Lions will look to harness Caleb Williams’ talent, with the goal of making the Bears one of the NFC’s top contenders.

The Bears’ last campaign ended with a disappointing record of 5 wins and 12 losses, far behind their competitors. It will now be a matter of waiting to see what decisions are made in free agency to strengthen the roster and become another title contender.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

