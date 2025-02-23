Where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City will face off against Liverpool in a Matchday 26 showdown for the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online in the US on Peacock Premium]

This weekend’s Premier League showdown is shaping up to be a must-watch as two preseason title contenders square off. Liverpool, currently sitting at the top of the table, will look to extend their lead following Arsenal’s recent loss.

Their challenge comes in the form of a Manchester City squad still reeling from a tough early exit in the Champions League against Real Madrid, where they struggled to make an impact. Haaland’s Citizens are eager to bounce back, and see this clash as the perfect opportunity to regain momentum.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match be played?

Manchester City take on Liverpool this Sunday, February 23, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool in the USA on Peacock Premium.