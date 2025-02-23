With a 5-word message, Russell Wilson excites Steelers fans ahead of 2025 NFL season

It was a bittersweet feeling for the Pittsburgh Steelers after last season, a sense that they could’ve gone a little further. That’s why preparation will be key for what’s ahead, and Russell Wilson is already well aware of it. Through his social media, the veteran QB is giving fans hope for the upcoming NFL season.

In a recent video posted on his official Instagram account @dangerusswilson, the former Seahawks and Broncos player was seen training on his own, wearing black and yellow, leaving a 5-word message: “Year 14. Thank God Everyday!”

However, this doesn’t mean that Wilson will continue as the starting QB for Mike Tomlin’s team. In fact, his situation is far from resolved, just like Justin Fields’. With free agency approaching, any scenario is possible in Pittsburgh.

Both players have expressed a desire to remain with the franchise, so the final decision won’t be easy at all. While they both seemed comfortable last season, the truth is that both Wilson and Fields are looking to land with a team with serious aspirations, where they can see more playing time.

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished in second place in the AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens, with a positive record of ten wins and seven losses. Their elimination came at the hands of Lamar Jackson’s team in the playoffs.

Will Wilson stay with the Steelers?

The NFL offseason will undoubtedly bring dozens of moves across the league. Players staying, players seeking new opportunities with other franchises. Russell Wilson’s situation with the Steelers is still unresolved, so his future as the starting quarterback remains uncertain.

Behind him is Justin Fields, a player who proved himself when given the opportunity, so the decision for Mike Tomlin and the front office will definitely not be an easy one. According to reports from journalist Jeremy Fowler, the head coach remains confident in what Wilson can bring to the team.

“Russell Wilson has made the Steelers a priority. He loved it there. He would like to be the quarterback there. Certainly, Mike Tomlin feels a commitment or loyalty to Wilson that could show over time here in the next couple of weeks.”

