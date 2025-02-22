Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Video: Juan Soto crushes a huge home run against the Astros in his first at-bat with the Mets

It looks like Juan Soto is already proving he’s worth every penny, launching a home run during a recent spring training game against the Houston Astros.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets warms up during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 17, 2025 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets warms up during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 17, 2025 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Juan Soto is the most valuable player on the New York Mets’ roster—at least when it comes to salary—and he recently gave a glimpse of what his future with the team could look like. In his first at-bat, he launched a towering home run against the Houston Astros.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning and the game still scoreless, Soto took advantage of a hittable pitch from Colton Gordon. The Mets’ star slugger wasted no time showcasing the power he could bring to the team in the 2025 MLB season, which is just days away from starting.

It’s worth noting that in his lone season with the Yankees, Soto hit a career-high 41 home runs, surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2023 with the Padres. If he starts the regular season strong that could be a big plus for the Mets.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm the signing of a forward ahead of the MLS season opener
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm the signing of a forward ahead of the MLS season opener

NBA News: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson praises teammate for his defense on Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA News: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson praises teammate for his defense on Kyrie Irving

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise
NFL

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares
NFL

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares

Better Collective Logo