MLB Video: Juan Soto crushes a huge home run against the Astros in his first at-bat with the Mets

Juan Soto is the most valuable player on the New York Mets’ roster—at least when it comes to salary—and he recently gave a glimpse of what his future with the team could look like. In his first at-bat, he launched a towering home run against the Houston Astros.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning and the game still scoreless, Soto took advantage of a hittable pitch from Colton Gordon. The Mets’ star slugger wasted no time showcasing the power he could bring to the team in the 2025 MLB season, which is just days away from starting.

It’s worth noting that in his lone season with the Yankees, Soto hit a career-high 41 home runs, surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2023 with the Padres. If he starts the regular season strong that could be a big plus for the Mets.

Developing story…