NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends strong message to former Steelers Diontae Johnson before clash vs Ravens

Mike Tomlin sent out a blunt statement about Diontae Johnson, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver now playing for the rival Baltimore Ravens, ahead of the game between the two teams in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

A new chapter of one of the most intense rivalries in the National Football League will be played next weekend, when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. In his traditional press conference every Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin made specific reference to a former Steelers who now plays for the Ravens.

Diontae Johnson played for the Steelers from 2019 until 2023, when he went to the Carolina Panthers. A few days ago, the 28-year-old wide receiver went to the Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick, so he will now play for his former team’s old rivals.

“To be honest, I hadn’t thought a lot about it. He’s not on a lot of their video and so at this stage of the week, I don’t know that I’ve weighed what he might mean to the matchup. The Ravens have bigger pieces than Johnson, with larger roles that are occupying my attention at this part of the week,” Tomlin stated emphatically when asked what it means to face his former player.

Johnson has changed airs and now helps quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Ravens. However, the wide receiver played 77 games in his five seasons with the Steelers, compiling 391 receptions for 4363 yards and contributing 25 touchdowns. Sunday will show if Johnson can be important in the offense to answer Tomlin’s underdog.

Tomlin talked about Mike Williams’ workload

Williams made his debut with the Steelers during the 28-27 Week 10 win, playing an important role in contributing a touchdown. Tomlin said he believes it is reasonable to expect the wide receiver’s workload to increase in the future as he adjusts to his new team.

Mike Tomlin warned the rest of the league

“Our goal is to beat everybody. Does not care when the schedule says they play anybody,” declared Tomlin about the Steelers’ possibilities of reaching the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season. His mentality is supported by the team’s 7-2 record and four-game winning streak, which he will look to extend on Sunday against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Tomlin commented on the Patrick Queen situation ahead of game vs Ravens

Linebacker Patrick Queen, like Johnson, moved on to his rival team. In this case he left from the Ravens for the Steelers, prompting Tomlin to weigh in on his situation. “There are a lot of villains on both sides of this rivalry between the two teams. Patrick Queen is included. He’ll get a chance to prove it on Sunday,” Tomlin said.

