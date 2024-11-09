NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers release former first-round pick, Russell Wilson's teammate

Pittsburgh Steelers release a Russell Wilson teammate who was not heavily used by head coach Mike Tomlin in the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making room on their roster after the addition of wide receiver Mike Williams. Head coach Mike Tomlin moves on from a former first-round pick who shared a roster spot with star quarterback Russell Wilson during the current 2024 NFL season.

Roster moves are a constant in the league. With injuries, suspensions, and trades, it is normal for players to be released to find a better destination in the near future. In the case of the Steelers, it is a familiar face who has had two stints with the Pittsburgh franchise.

The former first-round pick released by the Steelers is none other than safety Terrell Edmunds, who will no longer be Wilson’s teammate. The Mike Tomlin-led team officially announced the decision two months after signing the 27-year-old in September.

Edmunds was a first-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2018, and played his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh franchise. He had brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans in 2023 before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars this year before being re-drafted by Tomlin.

Terrell Edmunds during his stint in the Pittsburgh Steelers

Edmunds’ career numbers

Edmunds has played in 101 career games, accumulating 465 tackles, six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. While he was released with an uncertain future, the safety recorded seven tackles in five games with the Steelers this season.

Quarterback Wilson has a new offensive weapon

Wilson will have a new weapon on offense when the Steelers face the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. He is wide receiver Mike Williams, who was acquired from the New York Jets just hours before the trade deadline.