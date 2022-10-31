It has not been the season the Packers expected to have. After a 3-5 start, Aaron Rodgers have claimed for mercy with a controversial statement for the rest of the NFL.

For everybody's surprise, the Green Bay Packers are not having the best 2022 NFL season. After a 3-5 start, Aaron Rodgers has used the last resources available and claimed for mercy to the rest of the teams.

Before the 2022 NFL season, Green Bay was seen as one of the top candidates to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year. Unfortunately, they have not lived up to the expectations and are suffering after the first half of the campaign.

And of course one of the main targets to blame for the bad moment is Aaron Rodgers. Now, the quarterback has used his last resource to save the season by claiming for mercy to the rest of their rivals this season.

Aaron Rodgers talks about other teams not touching their hearts for the Packers

Aaron Rodgers entered the 2022 NFL season as the best player in the Packers roster. Unfortunately, he has been unable to succeed and has a losing record after eight games played.

After Week 8 defeat against the Bills, Aaron Rodgers talked about the rest of the teams. The quarterback sent a very bizarre message to them in order to see if something changes for the Packers soon.

"Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game aginst Buffalo. "We've got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes."

This year, Rodgers has talked about his own teammates and coaching staff. Things are not getting better inside the locker room and it seems like the problems are rising again in Green Bay just as past seasons.

In Week 9, there is a light at the end of the tunel for the Packers. They will face the one-win Detroit Lions and they could approach to a .500 record if they get a victory against their NFC North rivals.