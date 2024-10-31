The Carolina Panthers have faced struggles at quarterback lately, and the club has now made its final decision on who will start in Week 9: Bryce Young or Andy Dalton.

Last year, the Panthers traded several draft picks to the Chicago Bears to acquire the 1st overall pick. With it, they selected Bryce Young, who was widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect of his class.

Unfortunately, Bryce Young has not lived up to expectations. The former Alabama standout was even benched earlier this year, regaining his role following an injury to Andy Dalton.

Bryce Young or Andy Dalton? Panthers select their starter for Week 9

When Bryce Young arrived in Carolina, he was named the starter for the 2023 NFL season. Expectations were high, as he was seen as the franchise quarterback the Panthers had been searching for.

His rookie season was rocky, with a 2-14 record and a 59.6% completion rate, totaling 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While his numbers were unremarkable, the club anticipated improvement in the next campaign.

However, Young didn’t have a strong start in 2024. After some rough games, the team decided to bench him for Andy Dalton, who won his first start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton was recently involved in a car accident, suffering a thumb injury that sidelined him in Week 8. Bryce Young returned as starter against the Broncos, throwing for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a loss.

Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His performance was solid, leaving fans wondering if he’d start in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The second-year quarterback is indeed set to lead the team in this NFC South matchup.

Head coach Dave Canales has announced Bryce Young as the starter for this week against the Saints. Canales mentioned that Andy Dalton is still recovering from his thumb injury, making Young the choice to lead the offense this weekend.

Will Bryce Young be benched once Andy Dalton recovers?

On Thursday, Dave Canales confirmed Bryce Young as the starter for this week. However, he declined to say if Young would remain the starting quarterback beyond this game.

Young showed promise in his return against Denver, and it will be critical for him to deliver a strong performance against the Saints to secure his spot and prevent Andy Dalton from reclaiming the role.

