Russell Wilson packed his bags and left Seattle for Denver this year. If the Broncos were already thrilled about the new quarterback, Peyton Manning's comments will only fuel those expectations.

After so many years of wait, the Broncos may have finally found the right guy for the job. Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks for the first time in his career to spark a lot of excitement in Denver, who all these years seemed to be a star quarterback away from glory.

With Wilson on board, Super Bowl aspirations are certainly back in the Mile High City. The veteran gunslinger and the Broncos have found themselves at the perfect moment, with both of them looking to get back to glory days.

While Wilson has struggled to win a ring since 2014 - curiously against the Broncos, which remains his only SB success thus far, Denver has last won a Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2016. Peyton Manning, who was behind center that day, already sees something positive between Wilson and the Broncos.

Peyton Manning explains why Russell Wilson, Broncos are already off to a good start

For the first time since Manning hung up his cleats, the Broncos feel excited about their starting quarterback. And if you ask Peyton, they should be. Not only because of his talent, but also because he's not the only new member to join the team.

“I do think it’s an advantage for Russell to be coming in with a new coaching staff, because everybody’s learning and Russell is going to know this offense better than anybody," Peyton Manning said, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website. "So he’s going to be in teaching mode, as well. If you’re a new player and you’re catching up to everybody else in a leadership position, that can be difficult.

"So I think Russell’s at a real advantage where they’re learning coach [Nathaniel] Hackett’s offense together, figuring out what works and what doesn’t work and I think he’s going to be great obviously for our young receivers. Like all Broncos fans, [I’m] excited to see him get to work this fall.”

Manning's legacy in Denver became even greater through the years, given that the Broncos have not made the postseason after he retired. So to hear that the frachise's last Super Bowl-winning QB believes they are already off to a good start will please Broncos fans.