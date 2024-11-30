NFL News: Ryan Fitzpatrick delivers strong message on Dolphins’ situation after Packers loss

Ryan Fitzpatrick knows the Miami Dolphins well, having played as their quarterback for a time. Recently, he weighed in on the team’s tough situation following their disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Fitzpatrick’s comments emerged after a follower asked how the Dolphins could overcome their “demons.” He responded, “I get the narrative about the cold weather with the Dolphins, and unfortunately, that won’t get any quieter after their loss to the Packers.”

But Fitzpatrick didn’t stop there. He also highlighted a troubling statistic about head coach Mike McDaniel’s struggles against winning teams. “A worse stat to me is McDaniel is 1-14 against teams with a winning record in his three seasons,” Fitzpatrick noted. While he cited a 1-14 record, the actual figure is closer to 1-10.

According to Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ issues are mental, particularly in how they approach games like the one against Packers. “This tells me they have a bit of a front-runner mentality. When things get tough, they don’t have it in their DNA to handle adversity as well as the top-tier teams,” he explained.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Wins Against Weaker Opponents

Fitzpatrick and other analysts acknowledge that the Dolphins often dominate struggling teams. “Maybe there’s a different explanation, but they usually play very well against opponents under .500,” Fitzpatrick observed. In the 2024 season, Miami’s win over the Jaguars, a team currently below .500, fits this pattern.