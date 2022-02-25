With his uncertain future still a big concern for the Green Bay Packers, it seems like Aaron Rodgers has already set his terms to return. Find out what's all about here.

The Green Bay Packers are once again at a crossroads. Aaron Rodgers is hinting to leave and multiple teams (e.g the Denver Broncos) would be delighted to bring in number 12 as their new quarterback.

Rodgers is still under contract and some reported that he had reached a verbal agreement with GM Brian Gutekunst to be traded in the offseason. Now it seems like there was never such a deal.

To make things more complicated, a recent report states that Rodgers would only agree to stay at Lambeau Field under one condition, and that's to be the highest earner in the league by 'a wide margin'.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Be The Highest Paid Player In The League

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin," Diana Russini of ESPN said on the Rich Eisen Show. "So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

Rodgers Knows He's A Topic Of Conversation

Whether it's all about money or not remains to be seen but the Packers have little-to-no cap space right now. Even so, the quarterback claims that he's just looking forward to putting all of this behind him:

“I get it,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “There’s not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us.”

There's no denying that Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. But given his lack of playoff success and his age, one would have to question whether to pay him $50 million a year at this point in his career.