Stefon Diggs has been the subject of multiple rumors in 2023. But after weeks of silence, his first comments with the media continue to create speculation around his future with the Buffalo Bills.

The star wide receiver is in Orlando for the Pro Bowl activities this weekend, which is why reporters got to ask him about how he sees Buffalo’s future after another painful elimination at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said when asked if he was optimistic about the Bills moving forward, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

Before his comments gave a lot to talk about on social media, they were already raising eyebrows as he spoke. “I’m ready to go no matter which way it goes,” Diggs replied to a follow-up question on whether he planned to continue in Buffalo.

Diggs’ contract with the Bills

Diggs signed a four-year, $96,000,000 contract extension with the Bills in 2022. According to Spotrac, his $18.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 17, shortly after the new league year starts.

The wideout will also carry a salary cap hit of $27.354 million in 2024, but it remains to be seen if the stays in Buffalo. Diggs gave much to talk about in the preseason by leaving minicamp, but he came back for training camp and claimed he was never “unhappy” with the team.

Last time out, Diggs only caught three out of eight passes for 21 yards in the divisional round loss to the Chiefs. Only time will tell whether his story in Buffalo continues next year, or if a new challenge is on the horizon for the 30-year-old.